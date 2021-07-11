DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) — One man is dead after police say they found him shot Saturday night at a Chevron gas station in Decatur.
Around 9:00 p.m. DeKalb County Police responded to a report of a person shot on Candler Rd. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.