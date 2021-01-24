Fairburn detectives are working to solve their latest homicide in the city.
The shooting happened Sunday at the Ashford Town and County Apartments located at 50 Clay Street.
According to a spokesperson with the Fairburn police department, officers responded to a person shot call just before 6:30 a.m.
The arriving officers found a 54-year-old man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. The man was behind one of the apartment buildings.
Police said they are not releasing a motive at this time, but detectives are questioning 2-3 persons of interest.
The persons of interest are all adult males, police said.
A police spokesperson reported investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the apartment complex.
