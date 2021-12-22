DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for help to local the person who fatally shot a man at a gas station on Dec. 19.
It happened in the 4700 block of Redan Road near Sheppard Place in Stone Mountain at around 7 p.m. Police say the victim was standing near the front of the gas station when the shooter approached him and opened fire.
Anyone who was in the area during the time of the incident or who may have any information is urged to call the Homicide/Assault Unit at 770-724-7850 or @StopCrimeATL at 404-577-TIPS.
