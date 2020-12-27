Gwinnett County police are investigating a fatal shooting at a Peachtree Corners hotel.
The deadly shooting happened at the Hometown Suites located near the 7000 block of Jimmy Carter Boulevard.
According to police, the call came in just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.
Five people were inside of a hotel room, according to a police spokesperson.
Moments later, shots rang out, fatally striking the victim.
The victim, who is in his 40s, died at the scene.
Two men inside of the hotel room during the shootings left the hotel before officers arrived.
There are no suspects in custody and police do not have a motive for the shooting, a Gwinnett County police spokesperson said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
