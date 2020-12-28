Police are still searching for answers in Monday morning shooting that left one person dead in Atlanta.
Around 11:15 a.m. police were called to a unit at the Gables 820 W on Marietta Street following reports of a person shot. At the location officers located a deceased male with a gunshot wound.
A witness told officers they went to check on the victim when they found him lying lifelessly.
Homicide detectives are still working to determined the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.
