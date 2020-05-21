CHAMBLEE (CBS46)—Two men are behind bars in connection to a fatal shooting at a music recording studio in Chamblee, police reported.
According to Chamblee police, on May 16th, officers responded to a person shot call at Leo Studios located at 2699 Johnson Road. The call came in at 2:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located the body of Duy Nguyen, 21, who had been fatally shot.
Chamblee police wrote they were able to “develop sufficient evidence to obtain an arrest warrant” for Solomon Hood, 40, in connection to the murder.
Additionally, Chamblee police obtained a warrant for Jason Williams, 24, in connection to Nguyen’s murder, police stated.
Both Hood and Williams were charged with murder and other offenses related to the shooting, according to police.
Police noted they do not believe there are any additional suspects connected to the murder, and police have not released a motive.
Chamblee police are asking anyone with information related to the fatal shooting to call Chamblee police at (770) 986-5005.
