ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Police are trying to figure out what led up to a fatal shooting at a gas station in southwest Atlanta early Monday morning.
The shooting happened at the Citgo gas station on the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Not many details are known, including the identity of the victim.
Police do not have any suspects in custody.
