FULTON COUNTY (CBS46)—Union City police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a warehouse late Tuesday night.
According to a police spokesperson, officers responded to a person shot call at Kellogg’s warehouse near the 5300 block of Hunter Road. Officers arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The shooting happened after “one of the subjects retrieved a firearm and fatally wounded the other subject following the altercation,” a police spokesperson said.
Police later arrested the suspect, and he is facing murder charges.
“We are finalizing next of kin notifications at this time before we release suspect and victim identities,” police said.
