Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A man was left for dead in southeast Atlanta following a carjacking Wednesday afternoon.
Atlanta Police were called to the 2200 block of Carey Drive at 1 p.m. where the carjacking took place. According to a female passenger who was in the victim's car, they were approached by a male suspect and female suspect.
The male suspect, who was armed with a gun, opened the passenger door and demanded the female exit the vehicle. The female victim was then ordered to stand next to the female suspect.
The male suspect then entered the vehicle while demanding the male victim's wallet and cell phone. At that time, the female victim began to flee the scene. She told police she heard three gunshots fired as she ran.
Police say the male victim was then pushed out of the vehicle as the suspects fled the scene. The car is a gray 2016 Honda Accord with Georgia tag CIJ01409.
The victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The male suspect is described as having medium complexion, in his early 20's, 5'7" and has a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black or blue pants, black Air Max shoes with red bubble, clean shaven and was wearing a fanny pack which contained a black handgun.
The female suspect is between 5'4" and 5'5", medium complexion and has a thin build. She was last seen wearing a black skull cap, black and white jacket with 'PINK' on the front, black leggings, black Air Force Ones and was also armed with a black handgun.
