FULTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) A man was fatally shot in an Atlanta parking deck Saturday afternoon after a drug deal went wrong.
Atlanta Police responded to a person shot call at 4:06 p.m. in the 400 block of W. Peachtree Street. Once on the scene, officers discovered the deceased male with multiple gunshot wounds.
The investigation continues.
