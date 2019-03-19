Atlanta, GA (CBS46) An Atlanta man is dead after he was fatally shot at a home in northwest Atlanta Monday night.
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at the home on the 1800 block of Newman Place.
Lawrence Roberts Jr. was killed in the shooting. His parents say he had just been released from jail Monday morning and was getting ready to start a program on Tuesday in order to turn his life around.
"I went to the store and I came and all you guys were out here," said his father Willie Jackson. "He just got out of jail and he's supposed to go to a program in the morning. It's just a tragic thing and it's tearing me and my wife apart."
Police believe they have the shooter in custody but have not released his identity.
No word on what led up to the shooting.
