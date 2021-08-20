ALPHARETTA (CBS46)—Alpharetta homicide detectives are working to track down the person who fatally shot a man Thursday night.
The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Manchester at Mansell apartments in the 400 block of Huntington Drive.
According to an Alpharetta police spokesperson, several people called 9-1-1 reporting several shots fired just after 10 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man in his late 20s dead from at least one gunshot wound.
Police said detectives interviewed several witnesses and processed the crime scene.
Officers have not released a motive or identified the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 404-577-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.