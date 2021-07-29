GWINNETT COUNTY (CBS46)—Gwinnett County police are working to determine why a man fatally shot another man at a Norcross apartment complex Wednesday night.
The shooting happened at The Grove of Stonebrook Apartments and Townhomes located in the 1500 block of Beaver Ruin Road.
A police spokesperson said officers responded to a “shots fired call” just after 11 p.m. and found a man dead in the parking lot.
Detectives said the two men are acquaintances, and the shooting happened because of an argument.
The motive for the shooting is not clear, and the shooter remained at the scene when police arrived.
It is unclear if either the shooter or the victim lives inside of the apartment complex, and police are interviewing witnesses.
Anyone who may have witnessed or heard the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
