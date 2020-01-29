DEKALB Co., GA (CBS46)— DeKalb police are working to locate person who fatally shot another man.
The shooting happened Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley Club Apartments on Wesley Club Drive.
Officers responded to the scene and located a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man later died at an area hospital.
A police spokesperson wrote in an emailed statement “the shooting appears to be isolated and the result of risky behavior between the victim and suspect(s).”
According to police, no suspects have been arrested and the investigation is on-going.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.