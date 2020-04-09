DEKALB CO., GA (CBS46)—DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s help in locating the person who fatally shot a man.
The shooting happened on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. near Stoneleigh Hill Road.
According to police, when units arrived, they found a man in his 20s fatally dead from a gunshot wound.
A DeKalb County spokesperson wrote in a press release, “so far, the shooting appears to be the result of a dispute between the victim and multiple suspects. The suspects are believed to have fled in vehicle.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
