DEKALB CO, GA(CBS46)—DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s help in locating the person who fatally shot a man.
The shooting happened February 19th near the 1100 block of South Hairston Road in un-incorporated DeKalb County.
According to DeKalb County police, Tiwuan Johnson,34, was shot and killed outside of a convenience store.
Investigators do not have any leads or motive; however, they released a surveillance picture.
Anyone with information is asked to call the DeKalb County Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850.
