DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are on the hunt for the two shooters blamed for killing a man at a suburban Decatur condo.
According to police, a woman on her way to a friend's house saw two men at the victim's door. They pointed a gun at her and told her to be quiet and run away. That's when they say the two men forced the victim into his home.
The witness says she then heard two or three gun-shots. When neighbor and close family friend Trinity Morgan heard the news, she was in a state of shock saying the victim was like an uncle to her.
"He never really came off aggressive, he was a family man. I don't know," said a distraught Morgan.
When police arrived, that's when they found a man dead inside of his condo.
Upstairs neighbor Regina Torres is outraged at the violence and fearful for her children’s well-being.
"Why would you want to have your children outside playing when things like that are happening? That's scary!" said Torres.
The S.W.A.T team was called and according to neighbor Bradford Best everyone was barricaded inside of their homes.
"Shortly after eight I try to come down here to go to the store police told me to just go back up to the house I didn’t know what was going on though," said Best.
Morgan says she just wants the negativity in her neighborhood to stop.
"I want people to stop envying people because I done lost too many within this year, and me saying what I want to change, I can't change. We got to do it together."
Morgan says she spoke to the victim and his wife just hours before his murder. The suspects are on still on the loose.
If you have any information concerning the case, you're asked to contact DeKalb County homicide assault at 770-724-7850 or Crime stoppers.
