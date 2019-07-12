ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A man is dead following a shooting in northwest Atlanta early Friday morning.
The shooting happened on the 2100 block of Tula Street.
Atlanta Police say the victim is only described as a man in his 20's.
No word on what prompted the shooting.
It's unclear if police have any suspects in custody.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.