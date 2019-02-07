GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46)- Officials are searching for the suspect responsible for the fatal shooting of another male.
The incident took place in the parking lot of CVS on Parkhill Drive.
Police say the suspect fled on foot. They have K-9 units searching for the perp.
The male victim was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center where he died.
Anyone with information regarding the case should contact 911.
