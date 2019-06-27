TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) A man is dead after he was shot while sitting inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Waffle House in Tucker.
The shooting happened Wednesday night at the Waffle House on Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker.
Police say the victim was sitting inside a vehicle when another car pulled up and a man started shooting. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
The suspected shooter was inside a black vehicle but no other description was given.
There have been nearly 70 homicides in DeKalb County in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.