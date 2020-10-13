FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- An unidentified suspect is at large after killing a man in the 400 block of Sawtell Avenue SE in Atlanta.
Atlanta Police responded to a person shot call in the area Tuesday evening around 7:15. Once at the location police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite Grady EMT's life-saving efforts, the man succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Homicide detectives are now working to determine the circumstances that lead to the shooting.
