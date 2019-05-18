ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police are investigating fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta late Saturday night.
According to Atlanta Police, the incident happened on 800 block of Pryor Street around 8:50 p.m.
The victim suffered from a gunshot wound and was transported to Grady Hospital. The victim was later pronounced deceased.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
Stay tuned to CBS46 for any further details that come up in this case.
