Stone Mountain, GA (CBS46) Police are searching for a suspect accused in a fatal shooting in Stone Mountain late Wednesday night.
The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. on Mercer Road near South Hairston Road.
When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim's body. The victim hasn't been identified but police say it is a man who lives in the area.
No word on a motive but police say witnesses saw a man running from the scene.
If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact DeKalb County Police.
