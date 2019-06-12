ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A man in his 30s was shot and killed Wednesday night in the 700 block of Cascade Ave. SW.
Police believe at least at least 2-3 shooters fired shots from a silver or gray sedan, striking the victim. Late Wednesday night, several Atlanta officers were canvassing the area for witnesses and police.
At this time, police do not a suspect description, nor do they know the circumstances surrounding the incident.
