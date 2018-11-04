Atlanta, Ga. (CBS46) A man who was fatally shot Saturday afternoon has been identified as 37-year-old Sutton Tennyson.
Tennyson was shot multiple times around 4:30 p.m. in the garage of a residence located in the 600 block of Jewel Drive SW. Atlanta Police say the shooting happened as a result of an argument between Sutton and another man. The gunman then fled the scene.
Tennyson made headlines a year ago when it was confirmed he was the fiance of Angela Simmons, socialite and daughter of Rev. Run from famed rap group Run DMC. The couple later welcomed a son, Sutton Tennyson, Jr., before splitting in 2017.
On Sunday, Simmons posted pictures and video of Sutton with their son to her Instagram page with the following caption:
"Thank you for leaving behind my greatest gift. I ]'m hurting. I'm numb. Thank you for the out pouring of love everyone. I can't believe I'm even saying Rest In Peace Sutton. I promise to hold SJ down in every way I promise."
