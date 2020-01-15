ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Wednesday evening in SW Atlanta.
The male victim was shot in the abdomen at 5:35 p.m. in the 500 block of Joseph E. Lowery Blvd SW. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he succumb to his injuries.
Witnessed told police the suspect fled the scene in a red Dodge Charger with black stripe on the hood.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.