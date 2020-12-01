Police are trying to figure out what led up to the fatal shooting of a man in southwest Atlanta early Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on the 3300 block of Fairburn Road. Not many details are known about what took place but police say they're looking at surveillance video to get more information on what happened.
The victim is only described as a man in his early 20's. No suspect information was available and a motive has yet to be established.
If you have any information, you're asked to call Atlanta Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.