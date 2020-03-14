ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Police officers have responded to a fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta.
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on the 200 block of Fletcher Street. Police have not released the victim's identity but they did say it is a man.
Not many details are known about what led up to the shooting.
CBS46 is working to gather additional information.
