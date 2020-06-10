COLLEGE PARK (CBS46)—College Park police are trying to find the person who fatally shot a man Tuesday night.
The shooting happened in the 3100 block of Godby Road.
According to a statement from police, officers responded to the location and found a man suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.
The man was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.
Police have not released a motive for the shooting, and they are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
