ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The parking lot of an Atlanta Family Dollar was the scene of a fatal shooting Thursday evening.
Atlanta Police say the male victim was found with a gunshot wound to the neck in the parking lot at 2045 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW at 9:12 p.m.
The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
