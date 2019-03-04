Union City, GA (CBS46) A man is dead following a fatal shooting in Union City early Monday morning.
The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at an apartment on the 5900 block of Stonewall Drive.
Police say they don't have a motive for the shooting and they don't have any suspects in custody.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
