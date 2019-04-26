SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) A man is dead after being shot in his home with his family inside.
The victim, only described as a 21 year-old man, was shot early Friday morning at the home on the 6300 block of Olmadison Place.
Few details are known about the incident but police say they're not sure why he was targeted.
The victim's mother, stepfather and two other children were inside the home at the time of the shooting. They were not injured.
Police do not have any suspects in custody.
