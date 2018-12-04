Lithonia, GA (CBS46) A man is dead after being shot inside his garage early Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened at a home on the 500 block of Stonemill Manor in Lithonia.
The victim later died at the hospital. He hasn't been identified.
No word on what caused the shooting.
