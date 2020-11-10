Forest Park police are asking for the public’s help in locating people possibly connected to a fatal nightclub shooting.
According to police, on November 1, officers responded to Rumors Nightclub located at the 3900 block of Jonesboro Road.
When they arrived, they found Wayne James Jr., 32, suffering from a gunshot wound.
James Jr. was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he later died.
Police said witnesses told officers the shooting happened because of some type of altercation between James and another person at the nightclub.
Forest Park police released pictures of people possibly involved in the shooting and they are hoping someone will recognize the photos and call police.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 404-608-2366 or Sgt. Hollowood at 404-608-2366 ext. 706.
