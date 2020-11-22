Gwinnett County police are investigating another fatal shooting.
The latest shooting happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Sunday at Las Palmas apartments on Seasons Parkway in Gwinnett police said.
Police said officers responding to a person shot call found a man shot inside of a vehicle.
The victim was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.
“At this time, investigators are exploring all motives. Though there is no suspect description, neighbors are encouraged to call if they have cameras or ring doorbells located at their home”, according to Gwinnett County police.
This comes as detectives are working to find the person who shot three people on Saturday at a home on Creek Water Court.
Police are asking anyone with information about either of these shootings to contact detectives at 770-513-5300 or leave an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
