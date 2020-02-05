DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) - Gwinnett County police are searching for clues after a man was found fatally shot near an apartment complex.
According to Gwinnett police, just after 10:00 p.m., officers responded to a person shot call at the Shell gas station on Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Duluth.
When officers arrived at the gas station, they did not immediately locate a victim.
However, after canvassing the area, police found a man dead inside of a vehicle in front of the Grande Club Apartments on Club Drive.
Police believe the man was shot near the Shell gas station and drove himself to the apartment complex.
Police have not released the victim's name, age, or any details surrounding the fatal shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
