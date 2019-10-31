CLAYTON (CBS46)--Clayton police are working to track down the person who fatally shot a man.
The scene ended at 675 southbound near the Ellenwood Road exit.
Police said there was an altercation at an extended stay motel in Forest Park on Old Dixie Road. The altercation continued from Old Dixie Road and ended on 675 southbound near Ellenwood Road. Police found a male passenger fatally shot on 675 southbound.
All lanes on 675 southbound near Ellenwood Road were shut down as police searched for the people involved in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
