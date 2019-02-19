Clayton County, GA (CBS46) Clayton County police are investigating a man shot to death late Monday night.
The shooting happened at the Southwood Apartments near the six thousand block of Trammell Rd in Morrow.
Officer said they found a man in his 20's deceased at the scene.
Police said they do not have any leads and they are working to identify the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
