Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A man is dead after being shot by a woman outside of a northwest Atlanta apartment late Monday night.
The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at an apartment on Hartwell Road.
Police say the victim knocked on the door to the apartment, an argument ensued and the victim was shot by a woman.
The woman stayed on the scene until police arrived. She has not been identified.
The victim is only described as a man in his 20's.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.