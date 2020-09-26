ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are investigating a man fatally shot in southwest Atlanta.
According to police, the man was found shot to death on Saturday morning across the street from the Greyhound bus station on Forsyth Street.
Detectives said the shooting happened after two men got into an argument over a woman. During the argument, one man reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the other man in the chest.
Witnesses, according to police, told officers the shooter was inside of the Greyhound bus station. Police then went inside of the bus station and detained the alleged shooter.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
