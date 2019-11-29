GWINNETT Co (CBS46)--Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide in Lilburn.
Police said the homicide happened Friday on Barnaby Court, just before 3 a.m.
According to detectives, the male victim, 30, was in the garage at a home with family and friends. Moments later, he was shot at least twice in the upper body.
Medics arrived and rushed the victim to an area hospital where he later died.
Police do not have a suspect in custody, and they are hoping to review nearby surveillance footage to get more details.
Detectives said they do not believe the shooting was random, however, the victim’s relationship with the suspect is unclear.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
