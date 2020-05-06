ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are trying to determine if a shooting that resulted in a man’s death is a case of self-defense.
According to a statement from Atlanta police, officers responded to a person shot on April 28 near the 100 block of Murray Hill Avenue.
When officer’s arrived, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.
The man was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he later died.
Police believe the dead man and another man were arguing inside of a vehicle, according to the statement.
During the dispute, the deceased man was shot in the chest, and the other man in the vehicle was also shot and transported to Emory Hospital in Midtown in a separate vehicle, police wrote.
“Based on their investigation, investigators believe the deceased male had been attempting to rob another male while inside the vehicle. At some point during the robbery attempt, shots were fired, resulting in the male at Emory and the deceased male being shot”, the police statement read.
Atlanta police said no charges have been filed at this time and police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers 404.577.TIPS (8477).
