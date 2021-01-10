Roswell police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they say is connected to a fatal stabbing.
The incident happened on Friday around midnight in the parking lot of the La Parranda Mexican Bar and Grill on Holcomb Bridge Road.
According to a press release, someone called 9-1-1 reporting a fight in the parking lot.
The people involved in the fight left the scene before officer’s arrived.
Nearly 30 minutes after the fight call, officers were told Rigoberto Corea, 40, arrived at North Fulton Hospital with a stab wound.
Corea later died at the hospital.
After investigating, police said they believe Corea was stabbed at the La Parranda Mexican Bar and Grill during the fight in the parking lot.
A Rowell police detective said officers are looking for Sergio Alvarado, 22, in connection to the fatal stabbing.
Police said Alvarado is not in custody, and a picture showing him in a chair with his arms behind his back is from a previous arrest.
According to a police spokesperson, robbery may be the motive for the fatal stabbing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
