Marietta, GA (CBS46) A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while walking along Cobb Parkway in Cobb County early Tuesday morning.
The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Cobb Parkway, in front of the entrance to Dobbins Air Force Base.
According to police, Donnivan Frye, 29, was walking in the center turn lane outside of the designated crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle being driven by 23 year-old Ben Garland.
Police say Garland was trying to make a left hand turn into the base when he struck Frye. Frye was then struck by another vehicle being driven by 24 year-old Kory Cooper.
Frye was taken to Kennestone Hospital where he passed away.
Both drivers stayed on scene and were fully cooperative with police.
No word on charges.
