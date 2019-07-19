ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A pedestrian was fatally struck by a CSX train Friday evening in the area of Piedmont Road NE and the northbound I-85 expressway.
Atlanta officers were called to the area around 5:54 p.m. where the deceased male was found lying along the railroad tracks.
CSX transportation police were notified of the incident and an investigation was opened.
At this time, there are no known details on how the accident transpired.
