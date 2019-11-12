AUSTELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- A family of a man who was struck by a freight train in Austell on Monday are preparing for his funeral. The deceased victim has been identified as 53-year-old Jerry Hannon Jr.
Hannon’s father, Jerry Hannon Sr, told CBS46 Ashley Thompson:
I just talked to him about 11 o’clock yesterday morning.
The collision happened near Powder Springs Road and Broad Street. Austell police said Hannon was trying to cross over the tracks in his motorized wheelchair when he was struck.
“He said he had a lot of trouble getting across tracks,” Hannon Sr. said.
Hannon’s dog, a light-colored wire-haired terrier named Marley, was with him at the time. Witnesses told police the dog ran off after the crash. Officers have been instructed to keep an eye out for Marley while out on patrol.
“My concern is that I don’t know if that train hit him slow or cut him up or what, and that’s – his son keeps having these visualizations. It’s tough.” Hannon Sr. added.
Hannon Jr. left behind a 30-year-old son and countless admirers, including the staff at South Cobb Diner.
Alicia Williams, a waitress at the diner, said, “I’ve seen him around the square all the time -- I’ve been here for two-and-a-half years so just kind of almost grew a relationship with him.”
Williams also added that many in the community had interacted with Hannon and Marley.
Norfolk Southern released a statement to CBS46 about the incident;
The railroad crossing is equipped with gates, bells, and lights that were in working order. An initial investigation indicated that the man, who was in a motorized wheelchair, attempted to cross the tracks by going around the crossing gates as the train approached.
The empty grain train was traveling from Albany, Georgia, to Dwight, Illinois. Norfolk Southern personnel assisted local law enforcement in investigating the incident.
At Norfolk Southern, the safety of our employees and the communities we serve is our number one priority. Norfolk Southern advises motorists and pedestrians to stay alert around railroad tracks, and to be mindful of all warning signs and signals at railroad crossings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.