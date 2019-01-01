Atlanta, GA (CBS46) All lanes are back open on I-85 in Atlanta after a man was fatally struck on the northbound lanes early Tuesday morning.
The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection with GA 400.
The driver that struck the man says he jumped out in front of her vehicle while trying to cross the roadway.
A witness told police they'd seen the man lying and rolling around the roadway before he was struck by the woman.
No charges have been filed against the driver.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
