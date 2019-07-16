DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 is trying to get answers for an Uber and Lyft driver who feels a DeKalb County Police officer owes him an apology.
The officer stopped Shaheed Malik saying his car registration was suspended. Malik recorded the traffic stop on his dash camera Sunday morning.
With a passenger inside his Caddilac, Malik handed his license and valid registration to the officer.
Here’s part of the exchange:
Officer: “I’m going to run your information real quick and I’m going to give you a verbal warning, okay.”
Malik:“Why am i getting a verbal warning if …?”
Officer: “You’re not getting a ticket, okay, I’m just giving you a verbal warning because I can write you a ticket for a suspended registration.”
Malik: “How can you write me a ticket for an expired registration if my registration is valid?”
The officer decided to give Malik a verbal warning and walked back to his patrol car. Malik says he’s angry because a warning is given if someone does something wrong, and he was following the law.
The DeKalb County police spokesman sent CBS46 the following statement:
"I will have to first check with internal affairs to determine if a formal complaint has been filed, and if there is an open investigation.
If there is an open investigation, we will not be able to provide an interview until the investigation is completed."
Shaheed Malik tells CBS46 he does plan to file a complaint with the DeKalb County Police Department.
