SPALDING County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A gunman is in custody after a standoff at a Spalding County home.
Spalding County Police arrived at home on the 500 block of Terry Drive after receiving a domestic call on late Thursday night. A woman attempted to leave the home after her boyfriend, Stephen Kirby, 50, became intoxicated and violent, and when she tried to leave it took a turn for the worst. Kirby allegedly fired a shot.
Police attempted to get Kirby to surrender but were unsuccessful. After nearly two hours, the SWAT team was called to the scene and began to deploy gas rounds into the home to force Kirby out.
At around 10:16 p.m. Kirby surrendered, and he was arrested without incident. Kirby was transported to Spalding County Jail and charged with aggravated assault.
Spalding County Sherriff’s Office told CBS46, “We spoke to the victim last night and she is shaken but is doing ok. We offered her assistance through our Victim/Witness Program if needed. Our initial responding deputies, Criminal Investigators, and SWAT team, did an outstanding job controlling, containing, and resolving the situation. This incident had the potential to end tragically but there were a lot of people that were praying for a peaceful outcome and those prayers were answered.”
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
