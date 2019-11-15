ATLANTA (CBS46)--Atlanta police are working to track down a man who fired a shot while kidnapping his ex-girlfriend.
Police said officers received a call reporting a woman had been kidnapped from an apartment complex near the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta. The call came in just after 7 p.m., Thursday.
According to detectives, a woman in her 20’s, the woman’s mom, and the woman’s ex-boyfriend, were having a dispute at the apartment complex on Martin Luther King, Jr., Drive in southwest Atlanta.
During the dispute, the woman’s ex-boyfriend fired a round and demanded the woman get in the car with him.
After several hours, officers were able to track the victim’s location to Elm Street in Northwest Atlanta.
Police then activated the SWAT team, however, the suspect was able to escape the residence.
The victim made it out of the location unharmed.
The suspect is a 36-year-old man, and police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Police said they are working to release the man’s identity.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.